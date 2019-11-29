At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: What are the driver rules for roundabouts such as the one at Westcott and Washington?

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a roundabout is a one-way, circular intersection where traffic flows around an island. Drivers follow yield signs instead of traffic lights to control to intersection.

Guidelines from TxDOT as drivers approach roundabouts:

Slow down

Yield to traffic already in the circle

Enter the circle and follow the loop in a counter clockwise direction

Make a right turn to exit the roundabout

The benefits include reducing crashes, commute times and air pollution, while creating a safer intersections, according to TxDOT.

