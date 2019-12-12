Ask 2: How do we know when the water wall by Galleria isn’t operating?

HOUSTON – As part of KPRC's Ask 2, we've invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you've wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Question: “I have made several trips to see the water wall at the Williams Tower and each time the water was shut off. Is there any way to know when the Water Wall is operational and when it isn’t?”

The water wall located on Post Oak Blvd. is a popular landmark in Houston for photography. It’s understandable why one would want to know in advance whether or not the water was running, because when it isn’t, it’s definitely not an appealing background.

The Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park is open daily from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Rules online state no one should visit the park outside of operating hours. Additionally, temporary closure or change in operating hours may occur “as the result of renovation and construction projects, a safety, health or weather emergency, other operations situation, or special event...”

