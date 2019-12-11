Montgomery County authorities have a person in custody and a second death to investigate in Spring

SPRING, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is confirming Tuesday night that a person is in custody and second body that is connected to the discovery of a woman’s body behind a church a day earlier.

The victim found Monday night in a tote behind an abandoned church at the 600 block of Westridge in Spring was a white woman between the ages of 50-60.

Police were on the scene at a Spring home on Tuesday and they were seen carrying what is believed to be a body bag away from the home. Neighbors say they had not seen the older woman who lives there in days.

This is a developing story. We will have more information on this story as it comes available.