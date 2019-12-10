Montgomery Country Sheriff’s Office need help identifying woman’s body dumped behind church

SPRING, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a deceased woman whose body was found behind an abandoned church on Sunday afternoon.

The police arrived at the 600 block of Westridge in Spring, Texas where they found a large plastic tote hidden behind a shed that appeared to have the body of an identified woman. The cause of death has not been determined. Detectives with the Homicide-Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are currently investigating.

The victim appears to be a white woman with dark blond or light brown hair, in the 50-60 age range, stands an approximately 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. The victim has upper dentures and was found wearing a blue Croft and Barrow shirt (size small), a white bathrobe and blue and white pants with a Samoan design. The of the pant leg bore the words “Alofa” (Samoan for “Love”) and “Samoa.”

An autopsy revealed that the woman has undergone a hysterectomy, gall bladder removal surgery, gastric bypass surgery and may have been a smoker.

If anyone has information on the identity of the body or information on the incident they are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867. Refer to case #19A393469.