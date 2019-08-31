2 injured when small plane crashes into pond near Willis

A plane is seen upside in a pond near Willis, Texas, after a crash on Aug. 31, 2019.

WILLIS, Texas - Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed into a pond near Willis.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m. along Farrell Road.

According to officials, the tower at the Conroe airport received an emergency declaration from the pilot.

Officials said they thought the pilot might attempt to land on Interstate 45, but got a call a few minutes later that the aircraft was upside down in a pond.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, both the pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

