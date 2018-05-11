Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt to resign amid bullying allegations

KATY, Texas - Katy Independent School District Superintendent Lance Hindt said during a Thursday board meeting that he would resign Jan. 1, 2019.

"In light of an organized and relentless and dishonest smear campaign against me, I cannot remain as superintendent of Katy ISD. My family is now my number one priority. They are innocent bystanders. This malicious campaign against me is hurting them severely and I cannot allow it any further," Hindt said. "I love Katy. But there is a vicious ugliness in the ruthless attacks that I and others have endured. My prayer is this community, the silent majority, comes together and never allows something like this to happen again."

WATCH: Katy ISD Superintendent announces resignation

His decision comes on the heels of allegations that he helped bully a junior high schoolmate so badly in 1978 that the student nearly committed suicide.

READ: Katy ISD superintendent accused of bullying

The allegations leveled against Hindt gained international attention.

Gregory Gay claimed that 40 years ago, Hindt and other students shoved his face in a urinal, cutting his lip. During the exchange at last week's school board meeting, Hindt is seen laughing after Gay's allegations. The superintendent said Monday that laughter was not based on amusement.

"Please know my reaction this past Monday night was one of shock," Hindt said at the time the allegations were made. "It wasn't one of disrespect or insensitivity. I was purely shocked."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.