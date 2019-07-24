Texas Rangers, investigators return to scene of deadly botched Harding Street raid

HOUSTON - Investigators from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers worked outside and inside the site of this year's deadly botched raid for several hours on Wednesday.

The presence of Rangers comes nearly three months after they were initially offered access to the home at 7815 Harding Street by the families of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle.

The Rangers initially turned down an invite to be at the home in early May and examine evidence collected by Michael Maloney, a private forensic investigator hired by the families.

KPRC 2 Investigates was there at that time and was present Wednesday as the Rangers scanned the house with technology used to capture images and potential trajectory of bullets.

Michale Doyle, an attorney for the Nicholas family, had the following reaction to their presence: "They are doing their own schedule. We know that they are looking at all different avenues and so there had to be a reason I would expect why they decided the schedule appropriate."

Doyle also credited the findings of Maloney and his own team during the interview. The investigator extracted nearly ten bullets back in early May.

The DA’s Office released the following statement to KPRC 2 Investigates Wednesday afternoon, "Harris County District Attorney’s Office investigators and Texas Rangers were at the Harding Street residence today as part of an ongoing effort to learn all we can about every aspect of the incident that unfolded there. We continue our work and have no further comment at this time."

