MAP: See where most homicides happen in Houston, Harris County

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has mapped every homicide case from last year that happened in not only Houston but also Harris County.

In 2018, Houston recorded 279 homicides, up from 269 in 2017.

Mapping the cases reveals clusters of homicides on the city’s southwest side in the Gulfton area and in a corridor along West Beltway 8 between Westpark Tollway and U.S. Highway 59. Another cluster of homicides is revealed on the city’s southeast side, east of State Highway 288 and west of Interstate 45.

Last year, total crime was down in Houston by about 4 percent and violent crime, with the exception of homicide, was down by 10 percent.

Harris County numbers

Harris County recorded 90 homicides in 2018, which was down from 96 in 2017 and up from 85 in 2016.

Mapping the cases in the county reveals a cluster of homicides on the county’s north side in the area of I-45 between Rankin and Cypresswood Drive and another smaller cluster in the Channelview area.

