After multiple KPRC 2 investigations, members of Congress demand change from EPA

HOUSTON - On Friday, a dozen members of Congress wrote a letter to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency demanding a standard for chromium-6 in drinking water.

For several years, KPRC 2 Investigates has exposed elevated levels of the toxic, cancer-causing chemical in the drinking water in the Houston area.

Chromium-6, the hexavalent form of the element, is not regulated in drinking water, only total chromium.

Rep. Al Green is leading the push for this new standard in drinking water.

Read the letter here.

