Assisted living facility owner charged with operating an unlicensed boarding home

Here's what we know

The owner of an unlicensed assisted living facility in west Houston has been charged with operating an unlicensed boarding house, which is a misdemeanor offense.

The facility in question is Graystone Life Care located in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle.

The owner, Bob Strange, was defiant about KPRC2′s news coverage of the criminal charge leveled against him.

“IF YOU DO I WILL SUE YOU AND YOUR EMPLOYER FOR MILLIONS IN DAMAGES,” Robert Strange wrote in “all caps” via text message.

KPRC2 Investigates has covered the troubled history of the care home, which included the recent shooting of a knife-wielding resident:

Strange was also sued by the State of Texas in 2013 for operating the home in the Lakeside Place subdivision without a license. The state won that case.

Graystone has continued to operate for nine years, unlicensed. Unlicensed facilities are not regularly inspected for health and safety issues.

A former employee detailed the conditions inside the facility: Unlicensed assisted living facility still housing residents even after city declared ‘all persons removed’

On Friday, KPRC2 Investigates confirmed there are still residents inside the facility, although how many were not immediately clear.

Also on Friday, an investigator with the Department of Labor said the federal agency was investigating labor conditions, including payment issues at Graystone Life Care.