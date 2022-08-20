Unlicensed assisted living facility still housing residents even after city declared ‘all persons removed’

A city council staffer alerted residents in the Lakeside Place subdivision via email that “all persons had been removed” from the troubled Graystone Life Care facility earlier this week.

However, when KPRC 2 Investigates visited the location on Friday, a current employee confirmed about a half dozen residents were still inside.

The facility has not been properly licensed and inspected in 10 years, and the owner was sued by the state a decade ago, but the illegal care home continued to operate.

From the outside, the house on Riverview Circle appears to be just another house in this well-kept neighborhood.

But neighbors report that both police cars and ambulances are seen at the facility fairly regularly, and the facility was also the scene of a shooting a few weeks ago.

“It is not a safe environment when that gentleman is there,” said Marivel Lopez Crino, a nursing assistant who just quit her job last week at Graystone.

Ad

Crino is referring to the manager of the facility, who KPRC 2 is not identifying by name because he has not been charged with a crime.

The former nursing assistant provided video evidence of the facility manager drinking alcohol while at the facility.

Crino, a longtime caregiver, although with an expired Nursing Assistant license, recommended that families remove their loved ones from the facility.