Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds

HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed.

In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for operating an assisted living facility without a license, and won the lawsuit, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

Those fines remain largely unpaid, according to court documents. Yet, Strange continues to operate a facility located in the 1300 block of Riverview Court Circle on the west side of Houston.

On Saturday, the home was the scene of an officer-involved shooting where a tenant at the facility was threatening another inhabitant of the facility before turning on the police.

The 38-year-old suspect, who is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, remains in the hospital as of Monday evening.

“They’re understaffed, they’re unlicensed and they’re under-resourced. Whoever has family members that are in that home, I would encourage them to get them out,” a neighbor, who asked not to be identified by name, said Monday.

Strange, who KPRC 2 reached via phone, declined to answer questions about the incident or the facility.

The Houston Police Department said the case would be looked at by the Boarding Home Enforcement Unit, but added that it would take state law enforcement to physically shut down the place.

“It’s terrible. I don’t know how he’s gotten away with it this long,” the neighbor said.

Assisted living facilities are licensed and regulated by the state’s Health and Human Services Department. If you are concerned about an assisted living facility in your neighborhood, there is a state hotline. You can find the information on how to file a complaint by clicking here.