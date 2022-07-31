HPD: Officer shoots knife-wielding man at west Houston group home

HOUSTON – A man was shot by an officer outside a boarding home in west Houston late Saturday night, Houston police said.

Executive Assistant Chief J. Jones with HPD said officers responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle at around 11:43 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who police said was in an “apparent state of mental crisis” threatened people with a knife inside the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was found standing outside the home. After an officer called on him to drop the knife, he refused to comply, and instead ran toward an officer, according to Jones.

Police said the suspect changed directions and ran towards another officer. That officer pulled out his gun and fired three times at the man, striking him.

The man was taken into custody and quickly transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect was taken into custody, and provided aid.” Exec. Assistant Chief Jones said.

Ad

No officers were hurt.

Per HPD policy, the department will release body camera footage of the scene within 30 days.