Here's what happened Wednesday in the search for Maleah Davis

HOUSTON - On Wednesday, developments continued in the case of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, a Houston girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Maleah was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, who is facing charges in connection with her disappearance.

Here's everything that happened Wednesday around the case:

The search for a missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis continued during the day Wednesday in Rosharon, but officials canceled the search later Wednesday night.

During the day, members of Texas EquuSearch assembled at the Spaceland Houston facility at the corner of FM roads 521 and 1462 in the small Brazoria County town, and appeared to be searching some nearby woods for Maleah. Ground crews, ATVs and a helicopter all appeared to be in use. Read more >

Stories about Maleah have been some of our most-read articles and most-watched videos on our website. KPRC2 followers and viewers have had many questions surrounding Maleah's disappearance, the story her mother says, and the fact that her stepfather is facing charges in connection with the case.

Reporter Sophia Beausoleil participated in a live chat Wednesday afternoon to answer your questions. See the window below to read a recap of the chat. Read more >

A vigil was held Wednesday at Oyster Creek Park for Maleah Davis, who is still considered missing.

Groups of people gathered at Oyster Creek Park Wednesday, the same location where days ago, volunteers handed out flyers -- hoping to find Maleah.

Balloons were released and candles were lit to honor the little girl who is still considered missing. Attendees also wore blue for child abuse awareness. Read more >

As of Wednesday, here are the locations crews have searched for Maleah:

KPRC2 These are the locations crews have searched for Maleah Davis as of May 15, 2019.

