This is what happened Tuesday in search for Maleah Davis

HOUSTON - On Tuesday, developments continued in the case of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, a Houston girl who has been missing for more than a week.
Maleah was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, who is facing charges in connection with her disappearance.
Here's everything that happened Tuesday around the case:
Maleah Davis search expands to Rosharon haunted house
The search for Maleah expanded Tuesday to a haunted house in Rosharon. Members of Texas EquuSearch said teams were combing an area near the Creepy Hollow Haunted House off State Highway 288 in Brazoria County.
They would only say they were investigating a tip they had received.
A look at the history of Maleah Davis and CPS
Documents filed in family court reveal a monthslong investigation by Child Protective Services leading up to the disappearance of Maleah.
The investigation looked into allegations that both Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, and her biological father, Craig Davis Jr., abused Maleah and her 7-year-old brother.
KPRC2 has received the court documents dating back to 2018 after Maleah suffered a head injury, which apparently prompted the child abuse investigation.
Maleah Davis joins list of Houston's 56 missing children: See their faces, bring them home
Maleah has joined the ranks of Houston's missing children, as listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.
As of this writing, 56 children are missing from Houston. The details of the cases listed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are not included on its website.
'He's innocent': Brother of Derion Vence speaks to brother at jail
Derion Vence wants everyone to know he’s innocent, his brother Joe said Tuesday after he spoke with him.
The younger Vence spoke to his brother at the Harris County Jail for 20 minutes.
Attorney, HPOU president, Crime Stoppers discuss Maleah Davis case
After bond was reduced Monday for the man at the center of the disappearance of Maleah, KPRC Channel 2 News spoke with different experts to get perspective on why Vence's bond was lowered.
We spoke with:
- Brian Wice: KPRC Channel 2 legal analyst
- Joe Gamaldi: Houston Police Officers Union president
- Andy Kahan: Crime Stoppers director of victim services and advocacy
