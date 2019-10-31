MAPPED: Top 10 busiest early voting polling stations in Harris County so far

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls…

HOUSTON - Friday is the final day of early voting in Harris County before Election Day on Nov. 5 and so far hundreds of thousands of people have cast their votes early in person and through mail-in ballots.

The Harris County Clerk's Office says that with a day and a half left for early voting, 101,837 people have cast ballots early in-person and about 115,614 people have mailed theirs in. The numbers were last updated Wednesday night.

There are 52 polling sites for in-person voting ahead of Election Day and some have seen a higher turnout than others since early voting began on Oct. 21. We've mapped out the busiest polling stations in Harris County and how many people have come through each location over the last nine days.

See those locations and numbers below:

You can cast your vote early until Friday, Nov. 1. All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find the nearest polling location to you here or find a list of all polling places here. You can also see a sample ballot here.

If you're headed out to vote, be sure to take one of the following forms of acceptable ID:

Texas driver's license issued by the Department of Public Safety

U.S. Passport (book or card)

U.S. military identification card with your photo

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

On Election Day, there will be 757 voting centers where you can cast your ballot.

"Our goal is to make voting as easy, convenient, and available as possible,” Harris County Clerk Dr. Diane Trautman said in a press release Thursday. “We hope that all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote, through the end of this week or on Election Day.”

