Everything you need to know about early voting for Nov. 5 election

A sign directs voters to an early voting location in Houston on Nov. 2, 2018.

HOUSTON - Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1.

Click here to find early voting locations and hours in Harris County.

During early voting, voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration.

After early voting is over, Harris County voters can take advantage of the new Countywide Voting Centers. For the first time, voters in Harris County will be able to cast their ballot at any polling place instead of being required to vote at their precinct.

Click here to get more information about Countywide Voting Centers in Harris County.

Voters can also still vote by mail. They are required to send an Application for Ballot by Mail to the Early Voting Clerk. Click here for more information about voting by mail.

Voters must be registered and must also present a valid form of identification at the polls.

The seven forms of approved photo identification are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS);

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS;

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS;

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS;

United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph;

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph; and

United States Passport (book or card)

Click here to check your voter registration status in Harris County.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call 1-800-252-VOTE (8683).

To see a sample ballot, click here.

For more information on voting in Texas, click here.

