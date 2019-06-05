HOUSTON - A campaign filing on Wednesday marked Dwight Boykins' official run for Houston mayor.

Boykins, a Houston city council member, has been critical of Houston's current mayor, Sylvester Turner, in the past. On Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, Boykins said Turner would rather lay off firefighters and city employees than find a workable plan to fund firefighters pay.

On Sunday, KPRC found the website, www.dwightboykinsformayor.com. It shows an animation of a man and woman embracing in the background, with the words "Dwight Boykins: The change Houston needs" in the foreground.

In addition to Boykins, Turner, attorney Tony Buzbee, and former Kemah mayor and businessman Bill King are all vying for the mayoral seat.

Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins officially files to campaign for mayoral seat on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.