Dwight Boykins 'considering' run for mayor after campaign website activated, he says

HOUSTON - A website appeared Sunday on behalf of Dwight Boykins, appearing to point at a possible run for the mayoral seat.

Boykins, a Houston city councilman, has been critical of Houston's current mayor, Sylvester Turner, in the past. On Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, Boykins said Turner would rather lay off firefighters and city employees than find a workable plan to fund firefighters pay.

“People who are making between $30,000 and $50,000 a year will be unemployed under what the mayor’s doing,” he said. “Their health care, their retirement are all in jeopardy because he chooses the easy way out -- to lay them off to pay back the firefighters for getting (Proposition) B passed," he said.

The website, www.dwightboykinsformayor.com, shows an animation of a man and woman embracing in the background, with the words "Dwight Boykins: The change Houston needs" in the foreground.

The website appears unfinished, however. The "About" tab only reads, "A civil leader and servant with just one goal: To help create and build a better Houston for generations to come and call home."

There are no events on the "Events" page, but rather, text that reads, "Our upcoming events:

Join us in unification at our upcoming events and together we can all make Houston a better place for generations to come."

Under the "Donate" page, text reads, "Donate for a good cause: Help us make a lasting impact that will positively help our city for years to come," though the Donate button isn't active.

KPRC reached out to Boykins about the website and his possible run for mayor. He said running for mayor is something he’s considering and he’ll have an announcement soon.

