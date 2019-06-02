Could Derion Vence's alleged confession hurt Maleah Davis case?

HOUSTON - KPRC legal analyst Brian Wice says Quanell X's interview with the media about the confession Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, allegedly made to him could hurt the case rather than help him get a stiffer sentence.

Q: Why do you think Quanell X's discussion about Vence's alleged confession of dumping the body of Maleah Davis could hurt the case?

Wice: Because if a judge concludes it was not a voluntary confession, it won't be admitted into court and the jury won't be able to use it. If the judge concludes it was a voluntary confession, that it will be allowed into court.

Q: If the body is identified as Maleah, what charges could Vence possibly face with the discovery of the remains?

Wice: Assuming the remains are of Maleah Davis, then Vence will likely face either a life sentence without the possibility of parole or a death sentence. His charge will be capital murder, and he will be held at no bond.

