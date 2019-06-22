Child hospitalized after being left in vehicle at Galveston restaurant

Google

GALVESTON, Texas - A child was taken to an area hospital Saturday after being found inside a vehicle at a Galveston restaurant, according to authorities.

Around 5 p.m., the 1-year-old was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot at Los Lazos, officials said.

Officials said the child was alive but unresponsive while en route to the hospital.

The restaurant is in the 6300 block of Stewart Road, at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue.

It is not clear if the child's parents were in the restaurant at the time.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.