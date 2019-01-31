15 Catholic dioceses in Texas to name clergy members 'credibly accused' of sexual assault

HOUSTON - The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and 14 other Texas Catholic dioceses plan to release a list of names after an investigation dating back to 1950.

Many, including parishioners and abuse survivors, have been waiting for this day since October, when the church announced the list was coming out.

On the list will be the names of bishops, priests, deacons and other clergy members the Catholic Church says have been “credibly accused” of sexually assaulting a minor.

The list does not mean these clergy members have been charged or convicted of any crimes.

Archbishop Cardinal Daniel DiNardo says the names are being made public to protect children from sexual abuse, promote healing and restore trust in the church.

DiNardo sat down with KPRC2’s Bill Balleza late last year about the reaction that will follow once the names go public.

“Can you give us a sense of the scope of the scandal that will emerge with this list?” Balleza asked DiNardo.

“One case is one too many, and we do have a number of cases,” DiNardo responded. “I think when you put them all together, some people might be taken aback, but I think a number of people will realize this is over the course of what, 60? 70 years.”

Members who attend the 9 a.m. Mass at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart say the list was mentioned in a Thursday morning newsletter.

In it, the church talks about continuous prayer for all those affected by abuse saying "there is no such excuse for such acts and clergy should be held to the highest standard. Members are also urged to not allow the sins of a few to discourage their faith in the church.

Mary and Joseph George were in Thursday morning’s Mass when the list came up and they say they faith remains strong.

“I never lose my faith,” Joseph George said. “Humans make mistakes. Everyone makes mistake. There is nobody without sin. That’s a fact. We had to admit that.”

Viviana Almeida, another member who was at Thursday Mass said, “It’s difficult. I pray a lot about it because of course it’s my faith and it’s part of who I am. When you have something that is very strong in yourself and in your heart. Well, the only thing you can do is pray about it and just - God takes the control.”

There is no word on how many names will be on the list, but some familiar names like Manuel La Rosa-Lopez – who was arrested and charged with four counts of indecency with a child – are expected to appear.

