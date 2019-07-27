Blue-tiful! Clear water at Galveston beaches this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas - This weekend sure looks to be beautiful beach weather and the waters, which appear to be blue and clear again, of Galveston are calling.

The Galveston Island Twitter account Friday posted drone video of the island with the caption, "We've been blessed with a perfect week of weather and water clarity on #Galveston Island. ☀️🌊 We hope you can make the trip down this weekend to enjoy it with us! 🍻 #LoveGalveston"

We've been blessed with a perfect week of weather and water clarity on #Galveston Island. ☀️🌊



We hope you can make the trip down this weekend to enjoy it with us! 🍻 #LoveGalveston pic.twitter.com/qxbKpEjCes — Galveston Island (@GalvestonIsland) July 26, 2019

KPRC2 covered a story back in April, exactly three months to the day, and several stories last summer when the water at Galveston beaches was clear and blue.

Looking at the photos and video from Friday's social media posts, the beaches look inviting and the water looks clear.

Here's what happens when clear water is spotted:

According to the city of Galveston, the clear water is due to the current changing from east to west.

Clear water can occur when the Galveston area does not have a typical outgoing tide that normally dumps sediment from the Houston Ship Channel into Galveston Bay and then the Gulf of Mexico. That possibly allowed for more blue, or clearer, water to hit the beach.

Finally, a local Facebook page, SUP Gulf Coast, reminds us that blue water can always be found around Galveston, but you just have to know where to look.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.