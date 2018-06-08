Blue water spotted off Galveston again

GALVESTON, Texas - The 'blue waters of Galveston' has a nice ring to it.

Almost two weeks ago, we told you about the blue water at Galveston Island beaches due to a change in Hurricane Alberto's pattern, causing a large deposit of clear water to be pushed toward the Gulf Coast.

Sky2 flew over the island Friday afternoon and spotted more bluish-greenish waters off the coast, beyond a line of brown water near the beach.

The irregular outgoing tide on Memorial Day weekend was also said to have played a role in the change in water.

The tide did not carry the usual residue from the Houston Ship Channel into Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, causing the clear water to linger in the bay for an extended period of time.

A local Facebook page, SUP Gulf Coast, reminds us that blue water can always be found around Galveston, but you just have to know where to look.

