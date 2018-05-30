Clear water at Galveston beaches? That's what folks are saying

GALVESTON, Texas - Several beachgoers have reported that the water is particularly clear at Galveston beaches after the holiday weekend.

According to the city of Galveston, the clear water is due to the current changing from east to west.

"Whether it's true or not may be a trending debate on social media, but those of us who call this Island home know that these last few days have been incredible," the city posted on Facebook.

