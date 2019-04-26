Welcoming waters -- some might even call blue -- at Galveston beaches this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas - This weekend sure looks to be beautiful beach weather and the waters, which some might call blue, of Galveston are calling.

Some on social media are saying the water looks blue. Sky2 flew over Galveston Island. You can watch the video here and decide for yourself.

The Galveston Island Twitter account posted two birds' eye photos of the island with the caption, "April 26, 2019. EASILY the most beautiful Friday of the year! 😍 #TGIF #LoveGalveston"

The account also tweeted drone video over the beaches.

KPRC2 covered stories last summer when the water at Galveston beaches was clear and blue.

Looking at the photos and video from Friday's social media posts, the beaches look inviting and the water looks... bluish?

Here's what happens when clear water is spotted:

According to the city of Galveston, the clear water is due to the current changing from east to west.

Clear water can occur when the Galveston area does not have a typical outgoing tide that normally dumps sediment from the Houston Ship Channel into Galveston Bay and then the Gulf of Mexico. That possibly allowed for more blue, or clearer, water to hit the beach.

Finally, a local Facebook page, SUP Gulf Coast, reminds us that blue water can always be found around Galveston, but you just have to know where to look.

