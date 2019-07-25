Attorney to announce new findings after investigation of botched Harding Street raid

HOUSTON - A family attorney is set to announce preliminary findings of an independent investigation into a deadly drug raid in Southeast Houston that left a couple dead at a news conference Thursday.

Attorney Michael Doyle, hired by the family of victim Rhogena Nicholas, will be holding the news conference at 2:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum.

Investigators from the Harris County District Attorney’s office and the Texas Rangers collected evidence at the home on Harding Street for hours Wednesday, including using high-tech cameras to help determine the path each bullet took.

Two months ago, the family attorney's forensics expert, Michael Maloney, collected nearly 10 rounds from inside the home.

Law enforcement sources were shocked so many rounds were never recovered during the initial investigation.

“The fact that he did such a good job is really helpful,” Doyle told KPRC 2 Investigates reporter Mario Diaz in an exclusive interview.

Diaz also learned two Houston police officers testified before a federal grand jury.

They both responded to a 911 call to the home on Jan. 8, which led to the botched drug raid about three weeks later.

It has been nearly six months since Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were killed in the raid.

"Well, there's a lot of questions," Doyle told Diaz. "Part of it is putting together the findings of Michael Maloney’s team with what was already recovered is a big part of it, but from our perspective, the family’s is, ‘Why this happened,’ is an even a bigger question still out there."

Five officers were also injured, with the last one released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Three officers are under investigation and could face criminal charges.

