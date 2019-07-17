Angels pitcher, manager suspended for throwing pitch at Jake Marisnick's head

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez and manager Brad Ausmus were each suspended for their roles in hitting Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick during Tuesday night's game.

In the sixth inning, Ramirez threw an 89 mph fastball that hit Marisnick in the upper back.

Major League Baseball on Wednesday suspended Ramirez three games and Ausmus one.

Each was fined an undisclosed amount.

MLB said the suspensions and fines were issued because the pitch was thrown in "the area of the head."

Ausmus will serve his suspension Wednesday night, the finale of the three-game series between the division rivals.

