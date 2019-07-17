Man sheds more than 200 pounds to have better shot at his dream job as deputy

KINGWOOD, Texas - Chad Dodge, 42, dreams of becoming part of the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

"It's a calling," Dodge said.

The problem

But the goal seemed far fetched because Dodge used to weigh around 470 pounds.

"I was a gallon of sweet tea, a gallon of milk, eight or nine Mountain Dews, a couple of Starbucks a day," Dodge said.

Changes start

In December 2016, Dodge decided to make life changes -- starting with a known procedure.

"Gastric bypass surgery. That's what it is. So, I have a pouch right here, it collects food and food just falls through," Dodge said.

Dodge then turned his focus to diet and exercise. He quickly started dropping weight.

"I'm less than half of what I was, and what's funny is, that was the biggest goal, I guess. Along the way, I made goals and tried to create a new one before I reached one because I didn't want to get lazy," he said.

Working toward his dream

In August 2018, Dodge, a social media editor, enrolled at the Houston Community College Northeast Campus Police Academy.

Ten months later, he graduated and was asked to speak at the classes graduation ceremony.

Dodge said he currently weighs about 230 pounds.

Application filed

He has applied for his dream position with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and is waiting for the application process to be completed.

He hopes to become a reserve deputy and eventually a full-time deputy.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.