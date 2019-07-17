2 vehicles sought in connection with fatal shooting near H-E-B gas station in Cleveland

Cleveland police said a teen was shot to death near this H-E-B gas station on July 17, 2019.

CLEVELAND, Texas - A 17-year-old boy was shot to death near a gas station in Cleveland on Wednesday, according to police.

What happened

Around 2:14 p.m. the boy was shot near the H-E-B gas station at Truly Plaza, police said.

He collapsed near the Hartz Chicken, which is in the same parking lot as the gas station. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

While police said it's unclear what led up to the shooting, they are searching for two vehicles they said were involved in the incident.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video and said they know that a red Dodge Dakota truck and a white painter's van were involved in the shooting.

Police ask for information

Cleveland police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicles to call 281-592-2622.

