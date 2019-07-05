'Blue Bell licker' identified by police as juvenile from San Antonio

HOUSTON - The young woman seen in the video licking Blue Bell ice cream and then placing it back into a freezer case is a juvenile, according to Lufkin police.

In an update on its Facebook page, officers wrote that detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect and her boyfriend. She is from San Antonio and is tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend's family.

"Because she is a juvenile offender, her identity is protected under section 58.104 of the Texas Family Code," according to the post. "The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and remains under investigation.'

No charges have been filed, as of this writing.

Police have identified her and referred the case to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Texas law protects the identity of juvenile offenders, so KPRC has determined that her face will not be shown in our coverage going forward.

