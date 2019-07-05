4 burned after road rage shooting causes fireworks to ignite in truck, officials say

Investigators look over a vehicle in Harris County, Texas, after fireworks ignited inside and burned four people July 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - Four people were burned Thursday when a road rage shooting caused fireworks to ignite inside a pickup, officials said.

The incident was reported about 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Mount Houston Road, near Ella Boulevard.

According to a tweet by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, two children and two adults suffered burns when the gunshots caused the fireworks to go off.

As many as three patients were being flown to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

HCFMO investigators are on a scene involving a vehicle fire that occurred after a road rage shooting incident. 2 children and 2 adults were burned. Burns occurred when fireworks inside the car went off due to the gun shots. More info when available. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4RGxZiTK1M — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) July 5, 2019

