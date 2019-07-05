Is Reagan Howard Alex Bregman's girlfriend? This is the 4th of July photo everyone's talking about

Alex Bregman posted this photo on Instagram on July 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - Alex Bregman lit up the Fourth of July on Instagram and he didn’t need fireworks to do it.

He posted a photo of himself posing with a young woman sitting at his side.

Is she his girlfriend?

Here’s what we know.

Her Instagram handle is @reaganelizabeth.

On her Instagram page, the young woman, Reagan Howard, identifies that she lives in Austin. She says she works at Google.

She also cites the Bible verse Romans 5:3-5, which reads, “Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.”

Based on her Instagram feed, she graduated Texas A&M in 2017.

She posed for photos with Bregman’s sister at a recent baseball game in New York City.

Jessie Bregman shared a photo with Reagan Howard in the stands at a baseball game. Based on Howard’s Instagram feed, she might not know much about the game of baseball because she says she was “asking yet another baseball question” at the game.

People are having fun with it.

In a reference to the sexual gossip surrounding Carlos Correa’s recent injury, basil_like_the_leaf joked on Bregman’s Instagram photo, “Please don't break a rib!”

“Alex hits dingers on and off the field,” another wrote.

Others just expressed their heartbreak that the slugger is possibly taken. User mdonkey wrote, “I’m heartbroken.” Another wrote, “Girl, same.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.