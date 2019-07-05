5 free things to do for Fourth of July weekend

Memorial Day weekend in Houston means big celebrations and a lot of opportunities to get outside.

HOUSTON - Here are some fun, free activities to do for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Break out your dancing shoes at Miller Outdoor Theater. Fly Dance Company presents "The Gentlemen of Hip-Hop." It's a mixture of street dance and classical music. The show starts Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Hermann Park. Seating on the hill is always free. Tickets for seats are available between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. If there are any remaining tickets, they will be available at the box office one hour before the show.

If you want to show off your dance moves, there is a Family Funk Festival at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The show starts Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

In Sugar Land Town Square, you can enjoy more patriotic festivities at the Red, White, Blues and Brews event Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. A cover band will pay tribute to George Strait. There will also be snacks and drinks.

Join a Texas-sized country block party at Levy Park Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. "Western Bling" will provide the entertainment. There will be food, drinks and plenty of dancing.

Free Delivery at Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero restaurants in Houston are celebrating National Fried Chicken Day all weekend long. There are offering free delivery with no minimum purchase July 5 through July 7 when you order through Pollo Campero’s website or its new mobile app. Make sure you call ahead of time to find out which restaurants are participating.

