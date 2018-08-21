3rd arrest made in violent attempted robbery caught on camera

HOUSTON - A third person was arrested Tuesday in connection with a violent attempted robbery that left a woman critically injured.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said that a bank employee, who investigators have said is the girlfriend of Travonn Johnson, one of the suspects already in custody, was arrested at an apartment on Houston’s south side.

Davis Mitchell is the other suspect in the case.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Travon Johnson, left, and Davis Mitchell, right, are seen in these mugshots released by Harris County, Texas, authorities.

The attack happened Friday in the parking lot of a northwest Harris County gas station after a woman withdrew $75,000 from the bank where the employee worked, investigators said.

Johnson and Mitchell were each charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The identity of the bank employee was not immediately released. She is awaiting formal charges to be filed, Herman said.

