2nd suspect turns himself in after attempted robbery, assault that left woman critically injured

HOUSTON - The second suspect wanted in the attempted robbery and assault of a woman who withdrew $75,000 from a bank that left her critically injured has turned himself in to police custody Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported at 9:38 a.m. in a parking lot in the 23000 block of Highway 290.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said the woman, who runs a check-cashing business with her husband, withdrew the money from a bank located at 12907 FM 1960 West Road and was followed by suspects who planned to steal the money from her purse.

A deputy constable on patrol spotted the two suspects wrestling with the woman for her purse in the parking lot, officials said. When the suspects saw the deputy constable, one jumped into a black Chrysler 300 and backed over the woman, officials said.

Officials said the deputy constable chased and caught one of the suspects, identified as 31-year-old Davis Mitchell.

The second suspect, who turned himself in later, was identified as 27-year-old Travonn Johnson, according to officials.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Officials are still searching for more suspects involved in this case.

If you have any information regarding the suspect still at large, contact Harris County Precinct 4 dispatch or your local law enforcement agency.

