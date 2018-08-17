VIDEO: Businesswoman holding bag with $75K inside assaulted, dragged by robbery suspects

HOUSTON - A woman who withdrew $75,000 from a bank was assaulted and run over by a robbery suspect's vehicle during an attempted robbery Friday morning, officials said.

WARNING: The video in the player above is graphic.

The incident was reported at 9:38 a.m. in a parking lot in the 23000 block of Highway 290.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said the woman, who runs a check cashing business with her husband, withdrew the money from a bank located at 12907 FM 1960 West Road and was followed by suspects who planned to steal the money from her purse.

A local woman withdrew 75K from the bank before attempted robbery.

"These criminals out there, they are watching and they are looking for easy targets," Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

A deputy constable on patrol spotted the two suspects wrestling with the woman for her purse in the parking lot, officials said. When the suspects saw the deputy constable, one jumped into a black Chrysler 300 and backed over the woman, officials said.

“They've done this before. They're brutal. Folks like this all they understand is brute force against brute force,” Herman said.

Officials said the deputy constable chased and caught one of the suspects, identified as 31-year-old Davis Mitchell. He’s charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The second suspect remains on the run, according to officials.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Her husband suffered bumps and bruises.

If you have any information regarding the suspect still at large, contact Harris County Precinct 4 dispatch or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.