5 family-friendly Christmas events you should attend in Houston this holiday
HOUSTON –
These Houston family-friendly activities are sure to please the whole family from amazing lights and decorations to priceless memories, pictures with Santa, food, music and more.
Here are five family friendly Christmas events in the Houston area:
Santa’s Wonderland Bass Pro Shops
When: Until Dec. 24
Where: Bass Pro Shops
What: Visiting Bass Pro Shops is a quick, free and easy one stop to get in all your family Christmas needs. There will be free pictures with Santa, crafts, games and activities. Check the website for scheduling information.
Website: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland#schedule-of-events
Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
When: Until Dec. 30
Where: Bayou Bend
What: Enjoy a historic tour of Ima Hogg’s mansion and the 14-acre estate. The Christmas village will be complete with sledding, cotton snowballs, Christmas carolers, pictures with Santa, games and more.
Website: https://www.mfah.org/a/christmas-village-at-bayou-bend/
Christmas at Hotel Galvez
When: Until Jan. 2
Where: Hotel Galvez
What: The special gingerbread village will be on display in the lobby throughout the holiday. If you are looking for a more formal brunch or celebration, Hotel Galvez offers Sunday brunches with Santa every Sunday through Dec. 22. Reservations can be made on Open Table and don’t forget to bring Santa your wish list this year. On Christmas Day, Hotel Galvez will host another large brunch with special treats and features. Reservations are required.
Website: https://www.hotelgalvez.com/things-to-do-in-galveston/holiday-events-galveston
TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights
When: Until Jan. 12
Where: The Houston Zoo
What: Enjoy the Houston Zoo lights for a great date night or evening the kids will love filled with hot chocolate, the stunning zoo grounds and stellar lights. There will also be opportunities to take pictures with Santa, decorate churros, and make s’mores and more. Jan. 6 is sensory-friendly night, a night designed for guests with sensory sensitivities and their families. On Jan. 9 is Ugly Sweater 21 & Up Night, where guests 21 and older can enjoy a free drink with admission.
Website: https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/zoo-lights/
The Ice Powered by Green Mountain Energy
When: Until Feb. 2
Where: Discovery Green
What: Ice skate at Discovery Green within the heart of downtown Houston. General admission is $11. Themed days include Dec. 17 ugly sweaters, Jan. 7 Star Wars, Jan. 14 super heroes and Jan. 21 super villains. Guests are able to skate with Santa before Dec. 25. Check the website for more custom themes, guests and events.
Website: https://www.discoverygreen.com/ice
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.