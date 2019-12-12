11 places where you can take pictures with Santa

HOUSTON –

Pictures of the family with Santa bring back memories to last a lifetime. Houston has plenty of different spots around the city to get your perfect holiday shot this year. Go head out on that family outing and snag your shot with Santa before Christmas day.

Here are the 11 best places to grab a picture with Santa:

The Galleria

Available through December 24 on Level 1 between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Memorial City Mall

Available through December 24 at St. Nick’s Park in the Dillard’s wing.

Katy Mills Mall

Available by American Eagle Outfitters.

Moody Gardens

Holiday in the Gardens is open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until January 12. It will be open Christmas Day from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

A Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

Pictures available through December 23.

Downtown Aquarium

Holding Breakfast with Santa event on December 14, 15 and 21-24.

Discovery Green

Skate with Santa on all Saturdays before December 25.

Children’s Museum of Houston

Head over for Cookies with Santa on December 24.

LaCenterra

Available at Heritage Square through December 24.

Bass Pro Shops

Available through December 24.

Petco

Available December 14 and 15.

For more places to get photos with Santa in the Houston area check out Mommy Poppins, Mommy Nearest and Houston on the Cheap.