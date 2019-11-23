6 traffic troublespots Houston drivers will want to avoid this weekend
HOUSTON – Drivers in the Houston area will want to avoid these places if they want to avoid getting caught in construction.
- Southwest Freeway northbound from Chimney Rock to Newcastle: Two inside lanes, closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday.
- Northwest Freeway westbound from 34th to Pinemont: Three alternate lanes closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- Hardy Toll Road southbound connector ramp to the North Loop eastbound: Closed from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- North Loop eastbound connector ramp to the Eastex Freeway southbound and northbound: Closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- SH-225 eastbound mainlanes and frontage road at Beltway 8: Closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 southbound: Closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
