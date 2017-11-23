Mattress Mack, Gallery Furniture to feed 10,000 on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – Gallery Furniture, and Mattress Mack will host a “Gather and Give Thank”' lunch at the North Freeway location on Thursday

The feast, set to feed 10,000 people will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gallery Furniture has teamed up with METRO Houston to provide free shuttles to and from the store. Guests are asked to park at the METRO Park and Ride at 12920 Kuykendahl Rd, Houston, TX 77090. Shuttles will transport guests ever 15 minutes to the Gallery Furniture at 6006 North Freeway.

The lunch is open to the public and Gallery Furniture welcomes volunteers. For more information about the lunch head to galleryfurniture.com.