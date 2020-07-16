Ask 2: What happens when a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What is the plan if/when a student or teacher tests positive for C-19? Will the whole class need to quarantine or will they continue class as usual and monitor symptoms?

Answer: Protocols for when a student or teacher becomes infected with the coronavirus varies for each school district.

The Houston Independent Schoo District has designed a “COVID Gauge” that outlines the measures to be taken in the event of a resurgence.

Houston ISD "COVID Gauge" (Houston ISD)

As a part of its “Smart Restart” plans, Katy ISD has unveiled that in the event a classroom or school needs to temporarily close due to COVID-19, students will transition to virtual instruction until it is safe to return to their class or campus.

KPRC 2 is providing reopening outlines with the latest updates for more than 40 Houston-area school districts. Many have announced plans to implement self-screening and health protocols to protect students and staff.

Click here to learn what your school district’s plans are for the upcoming school year.

