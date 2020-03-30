Fort Bend County opens first government-supported coronavirus testing site

RICHMOND, Texas – The first government-supported coronavirus testing site opened in Fort Bend County on Monday.

Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George said people are required to be prescreened before being given a unique code to take to the testing site.

Initial testing at the site will focus on people with a higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, including health care workers, first responders, people 60 or older, nursing home residents and people with underlying medical issues.

“I am proud to announce that we have collaborated with AccessHealth, our longtime community partner, to bring a free COVID-19 testing site to Fort Bend County,” George said. “If you are seeking to be tested, it is critical you follow the policies and procedures to ensure a smooth process for everyone involved.”

To begin the screening process, go to fbchealth.org.

The testing site will operate as long as supplies are available, George said.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Houston) also announced Monday a new United Memorial Medical Center testing site at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.