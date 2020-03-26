Fort Bend County to open first testing center Thursday
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Fort Bend County announced it is opening the first testing center in the county Thursday, in partnership with OakBend Medical Group.
To get tested, patients need to meet the following criteria:
- Patients must have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) AN D/OR have one of the following risk factors:
- Older than 65 years old
- People who have serious underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease/asthma, HIV, immunocompromised)
- Healthcare workers with suspected exposure
For more information, please visit: https://www.fbchealth.org/testing-for-covid-19/
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.