United Memorial Medical Center announces expanded COVID-19 testing at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – United Memorial Medical Center is offering COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 31, at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, officials said.

Officials said testing times will be: Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Wednesday- Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additionally, United Memorial Medical Center officials said the Tidwell location will launch their 46-bed COVID-19 Annex dedicated to the care of COVID-19 patients.

“This is not a time to panic but a time to be aware and proactive. I will continue to push for additional funding to help our families, businesses, and non-profits during the next stimulus package in the United States Congress,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said.

United Memorial plans to also start their mobile COVID-19 testing efforts to reach seniors who are unable to leave their homes, due to their increased susceptibility to this virus.