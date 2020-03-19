Free coronavirus testing will be available in north Houston starting Thursday for anyone with symptoms

HOUSTON – Free coronavirus testing will be available starting Thursday morning for anyone who has symptoms.

The free testing was made possible after President Donald Trump approved a coronavirus relief package and signed it into law Wednesday evening.

The testing will be conducted in the parking lot of United Memorial Medical Center located at 510 West Tidwell in north Houston.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, the Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus taskforce, announced the free testing center Wednesday night. She is a Democrat from Houston, representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

Lee says the testing center will be equipped with 2,000 tests and is urging anyone with symptoms related to coronavirus — fever, cough and shortness of breath — to get tested.

Testing will be free but you will only be tested if you are showing symptoms.

“We’re looking forward to this being a smooth process, where it will be drive-thru," Lee said. "Very orderly process of assessing the individual and onto a process and finally testing. They’ve indicated that they can have the test back in under 24 hours.”

Free testing will begin at the location at 10 a.m. Thursday and will continue till 8 p.m.

On Friday, testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next week, testing will continue from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Lee will also a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m. as the testing begins.

