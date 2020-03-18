H-E-B has installed sneeze guards at registers

HOUSTON – Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B has installed sneeze guards as part of the company’s coronavirus response.

CEO Scott McClelland said Monday that in addition to the hand and cart sanitizers provided at the entrance to every store, a pane of plexiglass will now separate the cashier from the customer.

“(This is) so that we can make sure that we look out for the care and wellness of the customers and our partners who work in our store,” McClelland said.

McClelland said the number of customers allowed into each store will also be restricted so that it will be easier for people to practice the social distancing that is being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re looking at the importance of safety with regard to social distancing,” McClelland said. “Let’s keep a full shopping car or a full arm-length’s distance.”

“If you don’t feel good, don’t come into the store,” he added.

McClelland also assured shoppers that there is plenty of supply and he encouraged shoppers to only buy what they need.

“What’s important is that we’re flexible in what we do, and instead of acting like individuals, that we come together as a community and we do what’s right,” McClelland said.

