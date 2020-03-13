These Houston-area school districts are offering free take-home meals during school closure

HOUSTON – Over 30 school districts across the Houston area announced that campuses will be closed due to the growing risk of coronavirus spreading throughout communities.

Many children depend on school meals as their food for the day and missing out could mean going without food.

In an effort to help students and families during the closures, Spring and Klein Independent School Districts are offering free curbside meals.

Spring ISD

According to the district, families can pick up take-home meals for the week of March 16 through March 20. Families will be able to stop by select schools between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to pick up their meals.

The district has not yet specified which schools but said there will be more information coming over the next few days. You can get more information on their social media sites or at Springisd.org/coronavirus.

Klein ISD

The district said it will be offering curbside meals to all Klein ISD students. Families can stop by Klein Intermediate, Wunderlich Intermediate, Mittelstadt Elementary and Schultz Elementary between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 to pick up their meals.

According to the district, they will be able to pick up enough free meals to cover the entire week for anyone 18 and under in their household.