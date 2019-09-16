Free tacos! Torchy's Tacos to celebrate opening of second location in The Woodlands

Torchy's Taco

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Torchy's Tacos will be hosting a grand-opening party in celebration of its second location in The Woodlands.

Attendees will be able to enjoy free food items, including tacos, green chile con queso and beverages. They can also participate in Torchy's goodies giveaways.

The new location will feature an outdoor patio and a full-service bar, in addition to its classic menu.

The opening marks the taco chain's 15th location in the Houston area and 56th in the state. The Austin-based taco chain plans to open two more locations in Houston -- one in Memorial and the other in the Galleria -- later this year.

The new location in The Woodlands will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., starting Oct. 2.

About the grand opening

When: September 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 1555 Lake Woodlands Drive #435

More details

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.