Luxury cake pop-up truck to debut in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - Lady M Confections, an award-winning New York City cake shop, will debut its first luxury cake pop-up truck and kick off its nationwide tour in Houston this weekend.

The pop-up truck, decorated with Baccarat chandeliers and 3D art from artist Kurt Wenner, will be located outside the Baccarat store in River Oaks.

The truck will feature a pop-up menu that includes its signature, green tea and Marron Mille crepes, and its Framboise au Chocolat cake, which will be available by the slice on a first-come, first-serve basis.

We're so excited for next weekend's #LadyMxBaccarat Pop-Up in Houston, Texas! Mark your calendars for October 18-20,... Posted by Lady M Cake Boutique on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Customers who want to order whole cakes are encouraged to pre-order online.

About the pop-up truck

Where: 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite A170.

When: Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

